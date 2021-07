Lesotho international musician and former member of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola has died.

Born and bred in Lesotho, the 67-year-old died on Thursday morning in Lesotho due to a Covid-19 related complications, the family confirmed in a statement.

The statement read: “Tsepo Tshola, Sankomota’s world renowned Village Pope succumbed to a Covid-19 related illness this morning in Teyateyaneng, Lesotho.”.. – sowetanlive.co.za

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw