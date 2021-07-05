Van Choga reveals secret behind hairstyle

BY PHILEMON JAMBAYA

HAIR has great social significance for human beings such that having or lack of it, could be so defining for some people.

In different societies, hair has been and continues to be an object of interest especially for creative people.

Rising dancehall musician Simbarashe “Van Choga” Choga has opened up on his long, unkempt hair trademark describing it as an inspiration borrowed from his father who also kept long hair.

“I do not celebrate my birthday, but I celebrate my hair’s birthday. I have kept my hair for the past six years and every July I eat, drink and get merry in celebration of my hair’s ‘birthday’,” he said.

“My hairstyle is an honour to my icon and hero who is my father. He is the one who showed me this kind of style.”

Meanwhile, the Ruwa-based musician says he is working with top musician Jah Prayzah for the production of a new project.

Jah Prayzah said he liked Van Choga’s style and will support him to the best of his capacity.

