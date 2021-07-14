Thieving maize transporters nabbed in Hurungwe

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Police in Hurungwe have arrested five truck drivers caught while in a queue at Magunje Grain Marketing Board depot intending to sell maize without the knowledge of farmers.

‘‘The police have arrested five drivers at Magunje GMB depot. We have the same reports from Karoi depot that we are investigating. I, therefore, urge farmers to escort their maize when it is being transported to GMB depots,” Officer Commanding Hurungwe district Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde said.

Hurungwe has five GMB depots namely Mukwichi, Mudzimu, Karoi, Magunje and Vuti.

‘‘We have noted with concern that there are unscrupulous truck drivers in the habit of selling maize while in the queues at various GMB depots, especially at night. This is being done without the knowledge of farmers,’’ Mahonde said.

Some farmers welcomed the police action over the maize theft scam rocking GMB depots.

‘‘The maize theft scandal is not even new. It has always been going on unchecked. It is good that police have acted on time,’’ said Dickson Bakasa, a resettled farmer in Tengwe.

Another farmer, Rodrick Charapa, added: ‘‘Farmers are being robbed of their sweat. There are growing maize stacks bought by some dealers outside GMB depots and they do it with impunity as they work in cahoots with GMB workers.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw