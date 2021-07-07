Teenager positive about showbiz career

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

RISING teen singer Simbarashe Nyamaharo says engaging in youth programmes has enabled him to express his musical talent.

The 18-year- old musician who recently released a single titled My Life As A Rapstar told NewsDay Life & Style that composing songs with meaningful messages to society is an effective way to establish himself as a serious musician.

“I grew up with a strong passion for music and I decided to work on my talent. My latest song My Life As A Rapstar tells my story as a musician. Music has a special way of connecting with our emotions and feelings,” he said.

Nyamaharo said he has decided to pursue music to also motivate others and interpret day to day activities through singing.

“People misjudge genres and develop an attitude towards it forgetting that it is all about the message not the genre that has been used as it all depends with the perspective of the genre not the genre itself,” he said.

“I have worked with an organisation called Youth Power Group who gave me an opportunity to do live performances at their events which has helped me boost my confidence towards building my career. The group helps youths who struggle with suicidal thoughts, addictions and low self-esteem.”

Nyamaharo said he is making use of several music platforms to advertise his works.

“I am using platforms such as SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube and AudioMack in order to push my music. These platforms have made it easy for me to reach out to other people besides the ones that already know,” he said.

“I am certain that my music will reach a wider audience that will help me get recognised by more people and other famous musicians.”

He said his wish is to collaborate with popular hip-hop artistes among them Holy Ten and Ti Gonzi.

“I have tried searching for record labels but have come to a realisation that l have to work hard to push my music so that l can be identified from that,” he said.

