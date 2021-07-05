Teen series promotes Xhosa culture

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED film production house Creative Minds Talent House (CMTH) says their forthcoming teenage series titled The Secret seeks to promote the secret behind the greatness of Xhosa culture.

CMTH production manager Isheanopa Mateke told NewsDay Life & Style that the series, to be available on small screen and different digital platforms from around mid-month, was based on the suffering of a young man and a woman.

“Looking at some producers’ works, we have discovered that the Xhosa culture does not exist in the local film industry and this inspires us a lot. We do what others leave behind, considering it as useless,” he said.

“We are specialising in teaching and grooming models, actors and writers. Our auditions for the series (The Secret) attracted many people as far as Botswana where we took a young and talented girl to be part of the cast.”

He said they had been inspired by the talent and creative minds of young souls in Mbembesi, where the film was shot.

“We set the film in Mbembesi because our aim is to make the Xhosa culture exist in the industry and also to promote the talents in the area by giving them a platform to expose their talents,” he said.

“The film will be available on Zambesi TV, Africa Play, Nash TV, CMTH TV websites and social media platforms such as Sasai.”

Mateke, however, bemoaned the effects of the COVID-19-induced lockdown on their works.

“Last year, we did a skit and when we were about to produce a series titled The Bogus, the lockdown disturbed us. The Secret is going to be our first big product besides the talent shows and other special functions we have been hosting,” he said.

