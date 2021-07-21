Taylor out of T 20 series

By Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe batsmen Brendan Taylor will sit out the three match T-20 series which starts this morning against touring Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.

The home side is smarting from a whitewash defeat in the One Day International and will be looking to get some success in the T20 version.

But with the tour of Ireland next month containing matches that carry points towards World Cup qualification, the selectors are looking ahead.

Zimbabwe Cricket has released a squad that will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

“After leading Zimbabwe in the one-off Test and one-day international matches against the same opponents, Brendan Taylor will miss the T20I games as he is being rested ahead of the national team’s tour to Ireland and Scotland scheduled to start on 1 August,” a ZC statement reads in part.

“In his absence, Sikandar Raza will stand in as the home side’s captain for the T20I series set for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Tarisai Musakanda is the only new addition to Zimbabwe’s limited-overs squad.”

ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke,

Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe,

Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers

Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

