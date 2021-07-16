Tanzanian authorities imposed a ban on logging in the east African nation’s Kilimanjaro National Park to protect Africa’s highest mountain Mount Kilimanjaro.

The ban was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Damas Ndumbaro, during his official visit to the park. The statement said residents living along the foot of the mountain invade parts of the national park that was created to protect the mountain and involve in tree felling.

In his statement, Ndumbaro urged the management of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) to ensure that the ban is observed to the letter to save the area from deforestation. “We must protect Mount Kilimanjaro and all its surroundings,” said the minister, directing TANAPA to help people living around the mountain to set up tree planting projects and other economic projects, including bee keeping, to discourage them from felling trees in the protected areas. – Xinhua