Tanzania seizes 99.33 kg of drugs in June

Tanzania’s anti-narcotics authorities said on Monday they have seized 99.33 kg of various drugs in June in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and arrested eight suspects.

Gerald Kusaya, the commissioner general for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), said the suspects include a police officer, two officials with the Tanzania Revenue Authority and five businessmen.

The drugs, mostly heroin and methamphetamine, were seized during special operations conducted by the DCEA in collaboration with the police and Tanzania Revenue Authority, Kusaya told a news conference.

Kusaya warned that those dealing with drug trafficking will be hunted down by authorities. –XINHUA

