Talkshow educates Binga community on GBV

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

ZAMBEZI Valley Films has embarked on a drive to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) in the Binga community through a ChiTonga talkshow.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zambezi Valley Films project director Kalulu Mumpande said apart from GBV, the talkshow would also address issues to do with child marriages, conserving the environment and culture.

“Our main thrust for now is to address issues of child marriage and gender-based violence that have been a burden not only to Zimbabwe, but to Africa as a continent. It is also a concern to the United Nations (UN) and a threat to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1, 2, 5 and 10,” he said.

“The country is battling with the effects of natural disasters such as COVID-19 and because of this, cases of child marriages and GBV have undoubtedly been on the rise.

“It is on this backdrop that as a filmmaker, I feel that I owe my community a role to create a platform from which people can share ideas and experiences on these challenges creating an awareness and resilience in the public in line with SDGs and Agenda 2030”

Mumpande said their aim was to share episodes of the talkshow on social media platforms to specifically reach out to vulnerable communities in the country and Africa at large.

“The production involves five voluntary youths who are helping with technical expertise such as editing, sound recording, hosting and camera work. Currently, we have not shared the talkshow on other platforms save for a trailer that we have publicised on Zambezi Valley Films social media platforms,” he said.

“We believe that by using ChiTonga, we will increase engagement of the intended beneficiaries or target audience. However, since the issues we are tackling are of national and global interest, affecting people from diverse walks of life, the episodes are translated to English.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw