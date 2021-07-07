Student speaks on Mzoe 7 collabo

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED up-and-coming Afro gospel artiste, Bright Kevin “Bright Rond” Rondozai says working with veteran award-winning singer Mzoe 7 on his recent music video, Rejoice, was a memorable experience.

The singer who is also a writer, poet and an ‘A’ Level student at Nkulumane High School told NewsDay Life & Style that he was mainly motivated by the COVID-19 induced lockdown to release the video and another single titled Satan Phuma.

“My experience working with Mzoe 7 was an interesting one because I learnt how to have intellectual stimulation. It was good as I learnt a lot of ideas and how to take music video shootings serious,” he said.

Bright Rond said his music conveys stories that most people face in their everyday life.

“My music I mainly produce in English, Ndebele and Shona languages, but soon I will also add Swahili as I already have many fans in countries like Kenya, Ghana and South Africa,” he said.

“As for my poems, they are visual imagery through the background sound and the diction I use. For example, my poem titled Death has made a lot of people cry because it picks up the soul and tells the reality. The poem We are One which I collaborated with Albert Nyathi brings all sorts of poetry such that l advises up- and- coming poets to listen to our legends Nyathi and Obert Mpofu.”

He said the song Satan Phuma was inspired after he witnessed youths of his age engaging into drugs and decided to use his talent to denounce that through singing.

As an author, Bright Rond has penned two books with his latest Beautiful Paradise having won an award at Writers Space Africa Zimbabwe.

“My writings were motivated by Dorcas Maseko, one of Zimbabwe’s best writers. I am doing it under the tutelage of Albert Nyathi, Dorcas Maseko and Dexter Co-operation,” he said.

“I have many books to be published, but the challenge is financial resources to publish.”

