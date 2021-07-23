‘Spurned’ man turns to bestiality

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A ZIMUNYA man left the court dumbfounded after admitting being intimate to a cow “because all women were rejecting his love proposals”.

John Muchiriwesi (24), from Nehwangura Village under Chief Zimunya in Mutare, appeared before magistrate Langton Mukwengi charged with bestiality.

Asked by the magistrate why he was intimate with a cow, the accused said he had no girlfriend.

“My Lord, all girls I am proposing are rejecting me. That was the reason why I decided to be intimate with the cow,” he said.

It is the State’s case that on March 26, 2021 at around 11am, the complainant, Simbarashe Nkomo, left his four cattle tied with a rope in the paddock grazing pasture and proceeded home.

On the same day, the complainant went to the paddock to check the cattle.

He saw the accused tying the cow’s legs to a tree using a rope. He removed his trousers and pants and become intimate with the cow.

When Muchiriwesi saw the Nkomo heading towards his direction, he picked his clothes and ran away.

He will be back in court next week for judgment.

