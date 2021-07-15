South Africa Zuma riots: Why Durban mother threw baby to strangers

The government says it will deploy some 25,000 soldiers to stem the violence.

How was baby Melokuhle rescued?

BBC cameraman Thuthuka Zondi filmed Ms Manyoni throwing Melokuhle, when they were on a street in Durban’s city centre on Tuesday afternoon after it had been hit by looters.

Those raiding ground-floor shops had started a fire in the building in which Ms Manyoni had been visiting her partner.

They were staying in the 16th floor of the apartment block when they noticed smoke rising.

The lift was not working because of the fire, so Ms Manyoni frantically ran down the stairs with her baby.

However, she was unable to get to the ground floor as the area was blocked.

She says she managed to squeeze through to a balcony area on the second floor where she appealed to passers-by for help.

“All I could think was to make sure my baby lived,” she said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after people in the crowd had started rescuing others residents with ladders – which is when Ms Manyoni was reunited with her daughter.

She told the BBC they managed to return to the flat at about midnight.

Zulu king’s appeal

Days of unrest have sparked shortages of bread and fuel in Durban, where long queues have formed outside shops and petrol stations.

On Tuesday South Africa’s biggest oil refinery announced that it was suspending its operations, blaming civil unrest in the country and disruption of supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal.