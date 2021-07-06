Soldier supplies ammo to armed robbers

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SERVING soldier has been arrested for armed robbery and supplying ammunition to fellow robbers.

Zvidozvashe Dzuda (35), a Zimbabwe National Army ordinance directorate section member, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with armed robbery.

He was remanded in custody to July 15.

Dzuda was among the armed robbers who exchanged gunshots with police resulting in the death of two and the arrest of four of them at the weekend.

The gang is accused of attacking several people and institutions, stealing items valued at US$500 000, including robbing Gateway School where they got away with US$250 000.

Dzuda and his accomplices also face more than eight counts of armed robbery charges.

