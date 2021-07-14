Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Leader of a smuggling syndicate, Anyway Chinyanga, yesterday appeared at Rusape Magistrates’ Court facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and smuggling of second-hand clothes, shoes and cellphones, among other goods.

He appeared together with his accomplice Stanley Dzemwa on the smuggling case before magistrate Annie Ndiraya, who granted them $50 000 bail each. They will return to court on July 26 for trial.

On the charge of possession of a firearm, Chinyanga appeared before magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro, who fined him $10 000 for the offence.

Anyway Chinyanga lives in Chitungwiza and is self-employed.

The State alleges that on July 10, 2021, police were tipped by Mutare businessman Edward Muhamba that there were vehicles transporting smuggled goods in Zunidza near Nyazura.

Acting on the tip-off, the law enforcement agents proceeded to Zunidza area and found the accused person seated in a Toyota Quantum, which was parked along the road and had a shattered windscreen and deflated tyres.

The accused was searched and found in possession of a .9mm Lama pistol. The firearm was confiscated by the police.

The pistol was not registered.

On the second charge of smuggling, Chinyanga led police to where his two trucks were parked, and one had a Mozambican registration number.

Dzemwa was in one of the parked trucks, where he was arrested.

The two trucks were searched and 144 bales of second-hand clothes were found, as well as 219 bales of second-hand shoes, cooking oil, and 13 boxes with unknown contents.

The accused persons had no proof of payment. The goods and trucks were taken to Nyazura Police Station, and the smuggled goods were seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

