Six notorious robbers arrested, one shot dead

BY VANESSA GUZHA

SIX armed robbers were on Saturday nabbed by the police during a shootout in Harare, which killed one of them.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

The robbers were arrested after one of them, Godfrey Josi (41), was caught in Damafalls.

He then revealed the whereabouts of his accomplices identified as Richard Mutanga (40), Zvidozvashe Zuda (35), Peter Mushipe (40), Valentine Mutasa (30), the deceased Benjamin Craig Musasa (39) and Decide Rice.

Nyathi said the robbers were arrested in Chitungwiza, Stoneridge, Kuwadzana, Epworth and Glendale.

He said they were all in possession of guns and live rounds of ammunition.

“The police urge the public to continue supplying information on all robbers so that the law may take its course,” Nyathi said.

Follow Vanessa on Twitter@VanessaGuzha

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw