Six alleged instigators of S. Africa’s unrest arrested

Six alleged instigators behind last week’s violent unrest which lasted for almost a week have been arrested, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday. “This is the latest update which we just got in now, three already appeared in court but were remanded in custody for bail hearings,” she said. Ntshavheni said other alleged perpetrators of the violence would likely appear in court during this week. “Charges against them include incitement to commit public violence and the arrests that we are referring to are not related to the arrests in regards to the looting,” She said, adding that the police were working with community members to ensure those responsible for looting were nabbed. Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were following 12 people who instigated the violence. Ntshavheni said that the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has stabilised, with no new incidents of looting reported lately.

She said last week’s violence was planned, orchestrated and instigated. The fact blood sachets at the blood banks were stolen showed the “severity” and the “inhumane nature” of the instigators of the riots which was to undermine the authority of the state.

Ntshavheni said warning reports about the riots which were received were acted upon on time. “Lessons that have to be learnt have been learnt and the gaps have been picked up and corrective measures have been taken to avoid a lapse in the situation,” she added. -Xinhua

