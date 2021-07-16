SA police Intercepts loads of beverages from Zim

BY REX MPHISA

South African police at Beitbridge border post yesterday intercepted two buses loaded with smuggled beverages from Zimbabwe.

Beverages intercepted include hundreds cases of carbonated opaque beer commonly called Super Chibuku, Mazoe orange crush, Cascade, Pfuko maheu and Saints whiskey.

The buses were intercepted soon after reporting for clearance into South Africa from Zimbabwe and details of arrests are not yet available.

“We are yet to establish finer details and will revert,” Limpopo province police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in an interview.

This comes hardly a week after two Zimbabweans were arrested for smuggling cigarettes, which were intercepted at the same port of entry.

More to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw