Residents, council clash over parking fees

MOTORISTS in Bikita have cried foul over a recent notice by the Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) that it would now charge US$4 per hour for parking at Nyika Growth Point.

Peter Chibi, the Bikita RDC chief executive, said the move had been necessitated by the disorderly parking being done by pirate taxi operators that were causing traffic jams at the growth point.

“The idea is to decongest traffic at specific areas. No parking fees are payable. Our main targets are pirate taxis, popularly known as mushikashika, and buses. Public transport must never obstruct private vehicles,” he said.

“Citizens were complaining about congestion at Mutema Supermarket and N Richards Wholesalers and the central business district. We want to address congestion and parking by public transport. Public transport must park at designated areas.”

Motorists said the US$4 parking fees were too high.

They also threatened to take council to court if the matter is not addressed.

Maddock Chivasa, the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) spokesperson, who is also a member of the Bikita Development Forum, said the move by council was ill-timed and illegal.

“First, there was no consultation with stakeholders and residents on the matter. Second, the fees being charged are exorbitant and out of reach for the majority of those that may want to use the parking facilities,” he said.

“Third, the incorporation of a company to collect the fees raises eyebrows in terms of the logic of paying a commercial company to collect fees that may be lesser than the payment they get from council.

“There is possibility of a big corruption scandal in the making with regard to the engagement of the external company to collect parking fees.”

