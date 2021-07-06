Quartet jailed 9 years over ivory possession

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FOUR Harare men were yesterday slapped with nine-year prison sentences each after they were found in possession of ivory.

Tinashe Fifitini (28), Joseph Tondoro (43), Kilford Mutandi (30) and Chamunorwa Mavhunga (26), were convicted and sentenced by Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko after a full trial.

They were represented by Job Sikhala. The quartet was arrested while seeking services of a traditional healer.

They were charged with unlawful possession of raw ivory.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw