Qeqeshiwe promise new music

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO-BASED songstress and actor Qeqeshiwe Mntambo says she will release new music and videos as a way of celebrating her birthday month.

Mntambo will celebrate her birthday on July 20.

“July is my birthday month and it’s time for me to celebrate life, God and the talent he gave me. Unfortunately, we will be hauled up indoors due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. If all things were normal, I would have hosted a celebratory live performance to celebrate both my years on earth and in the arts,” she said.

“I will however, try to keep my fans entertained by releasing a song I did with Fab G as well as the recordings of the live performances I had in the past two months.

“My last performance I have not shared with the people is Qeqe Unplugged, it was a great intimate experience I had with my fans and friends, I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The award-winning Mntambo who dazzled at the recently held Bulawayo Arts Festival as a closing act said performing at the event was a great opportunity.

“It has been a long time since I stepped on a festival stage and all the live performances that I was doing were self-initiated. I enjoyed the moment and the energy from the band. We hope COVID-19 ends soon so that we can have more of these moments,” she said.

“I urge everyone to stay safe at home, keep social distance, sanitise and always pray for a better tomorrow. We are in scary times and lives are being lost easily.” ENDS

