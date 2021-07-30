Private sector must complement govt’s vaccine rollout: Seed Co

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

SEED producer Seed Co has urged other companies to complement government in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme for the country to achieve 60% herd immunity and go back to normal business.

Seed Co managing director Edworks Mhandu was speaking at the launch of the company’s vaccination initiative set to benefit thousands of people as the firm sought to complement government’s efforts to contain the rampaging pandemic.

“What you are witnessing today is the rollout of our corporate social responsibility activity,” he said.

“Seed Co purchased 11 000 doses with the help of Cimas and the Ministry of Finance. Our objective is to answer calls from the government that we want our people vaccinated.”

Mhandu added: “Most of our staff has already been vaccinated through government programmes, but we are now reaching out to communities. We are calling out key stakeholders like our seed growers and the media to get vaccinated as the vaccines are being administered free of charge.

“As you are aware, government urged us as the private sector to participate in the vaccination programme and we are doing it.”

Seed Co spokesperson Marjorie Mutemererwa said the vaccination programme had been taken to the Mandebvu community in Mount Hampden (Stapleford) as the company heavily relied on that community for labour.

“We are raring to go in support of government’s calls that everyone has to be vaccinated,” she said.

Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million of its adult population by year-end.

