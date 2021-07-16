Pressure mounts for Loga ouster

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors and Caps United defender David Sengu has cast doubts on the Warriors improving their record under the stewardship of coach Zdravko Logarušic.

The six-time Cosafa champions return home empty-handed after they were booted out of the competition, which is running in South Africa, where they finished bottom of Group B.

The Croat has been under fire from football stakeholders who are not happy with his record with the senior national men’s team that has won just a single match in the 12 that he has presided over.

Sengu said Logarušic’s poor record was ample evidence that he was just not the best man for the job.

“If you coach five games, you win one, draw two and lose two, you may be given the benefit of doubt, but he (Logarušic) has gone beyond that to 12 games and won only one game against Botswana and people will say he qualified us (for Afcon finals). But at the end of the day, how are we preparing to go to the finals?” Sengu asked.

“There was Chan and there was Cosafa for the locally-based players to show they can fit in the star-studded team that has the likes of Khama Billiat and Marvelous Nakamba. I still think he has failed, he has failed us big time.”

The former Caps rightback and skipper called on Zifa to act immediately.

“You cannot go 12 games with only one win and brag to say we have qualified. What did he do at Chan? He lost all the games, then Cosafa, he drew two and lost two. It’s not fair to the nation. Whoever is responsible must be answerable. The national team is not a platform to assess players. It is not a place to conduct trials. You have to win at all costs, but for us, with Loga, we are not going anywhere. We are going down.”

He said the team performed better under Norman Mapeza, Kalisto Pasuwa, Sunday Chidzambga and Joey Antipas. Sengu, like a number of critics, also questioned the team selection. Logarušic has also put blame on the COVID-19 pandemic saying players have been inactive for too long.

Zimbabwe will participate in World Cup qualifiers in September and fans are already demanding that a different coach be in place by that time.