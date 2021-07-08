Poet tears into African judicial system

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED award-winning poet Obert Dube has composed an emotional poem titled Kudlalwa Ngathi motivated by the African judicial system and the current state of affairs in neighbouring countries.

The poem, accompanied by visuals, cites instances of how former South African President Jacob Zuma is being treated amid allegations that country’s Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma is accused of defying an order to appear at an inquiry to answer to corruption charges levelled against him while he was still President.

On Wednesday night, police finally took him to Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu Natal, where he will spend the next 15 months for contempt of court after refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Dube, who was supported by South Africa’s poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli on the poem, told NewsDay Life & Style that the poem is a wake-up call to Africans who are fighting each other.

“I composed the poem emotionally because of the African judicial system, looking at how former South African President, Jacob Zuma is being treated. This poem is informative to visionary Africans so that they see that we are still far from independence,” he said.

“The poem also tackles the current affairs happening in other African countries such as Swaziland and Mozambique, their issues inspired me to do this poem. We are against each other; we are still confused as Africans.”

Dube said he was also encouraged by Mbuli, who provided some facts for him adding that the poem had received a positive response.

“A lot of people through my social media platforms have shown support and love the poem. They are saying it’s on point and very constructive. I am enthused and energised to do more poems on current affairs,” he said.

Recently, Dube dedicated a poem titled Hongera mama Samia Suluhu to the new Tanzanian President Samiah Suluhu Hassan.

The poem challenges and encourages women to standup take top leadership positions.

Follow Sharon on Twitter @SibindiSharon

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw