Petros prays for better fortunes

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Zimbabwe topflight league returnees WhaWha coach Luke Petros is not reading too much into their previous encounter with FC Platinum, where they were walloped 6-0 in their first match of Group 4’s Chibuku Super Cup ahead of their next meeting on Sunday.

WhaWha have stepped up preparations for the reverse fixture against the PSL champions to be played on Sunday at Mandava Stadium.

The prison wardens have so far conceded 10 goals in three outings.

That alone, would be ample reason for Petros and his lieutenants to be worried.

The former Kaizer Chiefs marksman is convinced that his charges are going to improve in the second round of the tournament, which begins with a clash against the platinum miners.

“We are focusing on improving our game. For us, this is a good marker for the league games,” Petros said.

“We have a very young squad, a crew of players who have a lot of learning to do. Am sure they are learning.

“Learning has obviously been tough in any environment but what is important is to pick yourself up afterwards.

“We are not looking much into the past matches, but we are focusing on making sure that our players improve on their confidence.

“In our last two games, there was some level of improvement although we lost the other one and I hope that we can keep that pathway going into next assignments,” he said.

As it stands in Group 4, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum look set to progress to the next stage.

Triangle, have been a pale shadow of their usual selves having picked one point in three outings.

