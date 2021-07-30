Pangolin scales land 3 in court

By DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE people have been arrested after they were found selling pangolin scales.

The trio of Musa Musaniwa Masundasora (61), Ellen Zindoga (34) and Desia Chikwiro (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi last Saturday charged with unlawful possession.

They were remanded in custody to August 3 and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The State alleges that on July 21, 2021, at around 2pm, detectives from the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare, received information that the accused were in possession of pangolin scales at Africa Unit Square, Harare, which they were selling without permit.

The detectives approached the three posing as potential buyers.

One of the detectives called one of the accused and negotiated to buy the scales for US$2 000.

The detective then advised the accused that he would send his colleague to collect the scales and hand him over the money.

Three detectives drove to the Africa Unit Square, while an unnamed number went there on foot.

Mufara then parked his vehicle close to Africa Unit Square. Masundasora came to the vehicle and the detective told him he had brought the US$2 000.

Masundasora advised Mafara that Zindoga was on his way from Market Square area with the scales. He rushed to intercept Zindoga so that they could quickly finalise the deal.

After about 30 minutes, Masundasora came back in the company of Zindoga and Chikwiro holding a handbag.

The trio got inside the vehicle and Zindoga produced a paper from inside her handbag that contained the scales.

Mafara then signalled other detectives to pounce and a swift reaction from the back-up team resulted in the arrest of the accused persons.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

