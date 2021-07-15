No joy for Chibuku Super Cup

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has turned down an application by Zifa for the continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament which was suspended a fortnight ago.

The sports regulator has thrown out Zifa’s appeal on grounds that there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases and football remains banned.

Last week, the SRC emphasised that there would be no return of football if authorities do not embark on the bio-bubble concept, which rather appears too dear for local football.

SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai wrote to Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela on Tuesday to apprise the local football mother body of the obtaining scenario.

“The SRC hereby gives you notice that your application for permission for the continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup has not been approved. Please stand advised that this is in light of the continued surge in COVID-19 infections which have resulted in the extension of the level 4 lockdown by another two weeks,” Garikai said.

The SRC boss said there might be a review of the Zifa application in two weeks.

“Your NSA is requested to check with the SRC after the 26th of July 2021 in the event of a probable review. The SRC will continue to liaise with government in that regard. Please abide by this suspension without exception,” he said.

Last week, the SRC said there had been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among football players and coaches since the Chibuku Cup resumed and painted a gloomy picture for the return of the sport.

The SRC then said: “The above statistics underscore the fact that without placing footballers and officials in a bio-secure bubble, the immediate return of Premier Soccer League football in the present environment is simply not possible. A positive player risks infecting team-mates, close family members and subsequently the community.”

The SRC said cricket and rugby had embraced the bio-secure bubble concept.

In the same correspondence in which the SRC dismissed Zifa’s application, Garikai said international sports tours also remain suspended.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw