Natasha Heschélle unveils debut EP

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMBABWEAN born-Canadian actress, writer and producer Natasha “Tash” Heschelle says she was pleased to release her debut three-track Extended Play (EP) titled Imagine as she continues to explore her artistry.

The multi-talented Heschelle rediscovered herself and explored her other artistic side as a musician when she released her second single, Without Your Love last year under the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“As an artiste I have been too experimental to express my artistic world, leading to this other side (music) which I have realised can also complement my first and most loved acting path,” she told NewsDay Life & Style then.

Heschelle, who has openly stated that she would not be concentrating much on music as her focus is much on her acting career said songs from the EP will be used as sound tracks in her forthcoming film scheduled for premiere before year end if everything goes according to script.

“My debut EP (Imagine) that has songs, title track Imagine, Let You Go and Without Your Love is out and available on digital music stores. The video is available on VEVO,” she said.

“These songs will be used in the film. The film is a tragic love story about a girl who sacrifices her life to save the man she loves. I don’t want to get into too much detail because, spoilers. But I am hoping to finish filming by the end of this year if COVID does not ruin our schedule.”

Heschélle was born and raised in Zimbabwe, before she moved to Canada in 2014 to pursue her acting career.

From a very young age, she showed great enthusiasm and talent for the arts getting involved in dance, modelling, music and acting that has seen her making waves in a foreign land.

