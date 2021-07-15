Namibia, South Africa transport corridors to continue operating despite unrest: official

Namibia has been assured by South Africa that transport corridors would continue operating uninterrupted to deliver goods and services amid the unrest which is currently plaguing some provinces in South Africa, an official said Thursday.

Namibia had expressed concern at the incidences of looting and criminality currently prevailing in South Africa. South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said this during the diplomatic and political consultations held in Windhoek from July 14 to 15, where she was hosted by Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The consultations meanwhile, allowed the ministers to consult each other and exchange views on a wide range of issues pertaining to the strengthening and consolidation of bilateral relations and cooperation between Namibia and South Africa.The ministers agreed that Namibia would host the 3rd session of the Namibia and South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), on dates to be mutually agreed. During her visit, Pandor also paid a courtesy call on Namibia’s President Hage Geingob. – Xinhua

