Music promoter, pastor in charity drive

South Africa-based Zimbabwean music promoter and preacher Chenjerai Kangausaru says he will honour his late father’s legacy by continuing the charity work he started in Hurungwe District.

His father Dan Kawocha-Kangausaru succumbed to asthma-related illnesses last week in South Africa at the age of 84 and will be buried in Hurungwe next week.

Kangausaru told NewsDay Life &Style that his late father was a philanthropist in his home area where he paid school fees for dozens of vulnerable children among other projects.

He said the only way to honour him was to continue his charity initiatives.

“My father taught me to be independent in life. He was a philanthropist of note who paid school fees to scores of vulnerable children in Hurungwe district and the only befitting honour for him is to continue in his path,” he said.

Kangausaru, also a Zanu PF Hurungwe East District Coordinating Committee secretary for legal affairs said he will continue promoting artistes as a way of pushing them out of a desperate situation caused by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I do arts promotion, I usually do so to help up-and-coming musicians; it is not for profit making. Now that society is fighting COVID-19, I have decided to help my community with income-generating projects such as chicken rearing and gardening among other initiatives as charity begins at home,” he said

A Pastor in the Family of God Church, Kangausaru is also involved in income-generating projects to assist the elderly and youths in Hurungwe East constituency.

Kangausaru said his dream was to transform lives in his rural Hurungwe.

“I believe education is key in life so I have plans of building private primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary colleges in Hurungwe,” he said.

“We have already built the Bijester Clinic in the area.”

