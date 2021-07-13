Mr President, time to stamp your authority

Linda T Masarira

DEAR Mr President,

Your Excellency, I would like to applaud you and the government of Zimbabwe for remaining focused on ensuring a healthy nation by having regulations in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It is unfortunate that law enforcement agents are letting down the good intentions of the COVID-19 taskforce by engaging in corrupt and unethical conduct while executing their duties.

We expected the Zimbabwe Republic Police to pull up their socks after the Press conference by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, but we have seen the police dismally failing to control pirate taxis and illegal commuter omnibuses in Harare’s central business district (CBD).

If this government is to be taken seriously, we expect order in the CBD and compliance with the COVID-19 regulations so as to save lives.

As COVID-19 cases are increasing, these pirate taxis are now super spreaders of the deadly virus.

Your Excellency, we need enforcement of COVID-19 regulations with law enforcement agents working tirelessly to instil order.

Law enforcement agents should stop being catalysts of lawlessness by choosing bribes over maintaining law and order in the country.

Law-abiding citizens are now being influenced by the laissez-faire approach of the security sector in enforcing the COVID-19 regulations.

At a time like this Your Excellency, we request that you stamp your authority and continue the good work of having regulations in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

Your Excellency, the announcement that we revert to the exemptions of the first lockdown of 2020 by the Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa last Tuesday at the post-Cabinet Press briefing was unclear to most Zimbabweans.

We, hereby, seek clarity on the issue and suggest that all lockdown regulations be clearly articulated for all Zimbabweans to understand.

It is important for government to give people time to prepare before effecting regulations.

For example, last year lockdown regulations were announced at least five days in advance and it allowed businesses to have their workers’ letters prepared before the day the regulations came into effect.

There is also need to ensure that what government announces is what police officers at roadblocks request from the public to avoid unnecessary congestion.

During the previous lockdown, police at roadblocks were requesting different documents from those announced prior to the lockdown, which caused a lot of inconvenience and confusion.

Your Excellency, lockdowns affect informal traders and small businesses the most.

After the last lockdown was lifted, many small businesses folded as there were no laws in place to protect them.

They still paid rentals for business premises that were closed and those who had loans with banks were affected the most.

Companies must be protected during lockdowns so as to ensure their sustainability when normal business resumes.

It is imperative for legislators and the Executive to enact laws that protect small, medium and big businesses during lockdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your Excellency, the issue of social security for vulnerable members of society is an important aspect of national leadership that should be given priority by your esteemed office.

Pensioners, people with disability and all those who earn way below the poverty datum line should be cushioned so as to sustain their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown

period.

We need sincerity from the government in dealing with social welfare issues.

Together, we can make Zimbabwe great again.

