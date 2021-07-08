Mixed reactions over the $50 note, Zim social media reacts

The introduction of the $50 note has induced mixed reactions from Zimbabweans across the country. Some are ridiculing the $50 note; some are in support while some have expressed displeasure. Below are some of the excerpts from the microblogging site, Twitter…

Introduction into circulation of ZW$50 banknote pic.twitter.com/kJvQbif2ny — Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) July 6, 2021

🔴RBZ unveils new $50 note

▶️The $50, almost equal to United States 59 cents, comes into circulation tomorrow, with $360 million to be issued through the normal banking channels.

🔗https://t.co/jV3t5Q2Llt pic.twitter.com/uwyKy8rxEI — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) July 6, 2021

@ReserveBankZIM Watch this:

Botswana Pula

Angola Kwanza

eSwatini Lilangeni

Malawi Kwacha

Mauritius Rupee

Moza Meticais

SA Rand

DRC Franc

Zambia Kwacha

Lesotho Loti

Tanzania Shilling@MthuliNcube @JPMangudya, our “ZWL” needs a REAL NAME, not RTGS not “bond” what-what please🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9cvytLQ44 — 🇿🇼Gerald Maguranyanga PILOT (@maguranyanga) July 6, 2021

Wellcome to Mbuya Nehanda ZW$50 notes. Lets hope that her significance will not depreciate with the depreciation of the currency. RBZ s to introduce new $50 note on Wednesday, saving the population from carrying worthless currency. pic.twitter.com/cNjqpZ02iE — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) July 6, 2021

The rogue Central Bank has been doing what it does best,printing money.Expansionary monetary policy has seen Broad Money (M3) rise to $24.4 billion in June.This criminal behavior fuels inflation. Bank has been at center of extractive economics for decades.Zim does not need a CB. https://t.co/HQDz6U3Jlc — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) July 7, 2021

Statutory instrument on the release of a new ZW$50 note has been issued. On the right is a sample of the new note and security features. pic.twitter.com/o2tFiV6mGO — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) July 6, 2021

Talking of our ZW$50. Yedu yemuno (our very own). pic.twitter.com/qq1Z3ncX4w — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 6, 2021

10c 20c 50c $1 $2 zvakarashiwa kare kare. $5 kumwe yange yave kutorambwa. ZW$10 is next tosara ne $20 pamwe chete ne $50. Inonzi #ZanuPf iyoyo. Kuruka zvinosara zvichiradanuka kumashure. Hapana zvino zikanwa. pic.twitter.com/pi9B8fu95r — Dennis #DEMLOOT #ZANUPF #REGIME (@SLmore08) July 6, 2021

🔴This $50 note won't last long. 🔴It can't immortalize Mbuya Nehanda because it will soon be worthless, if it isn't already. 🔴To immortalize this brave woman, we must be true to the values she fought for, particularly an oppression-free society. We need new leaders.🇿🇼 https://t.co/7pwteXMzsd — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) July 6, 2021

Just print a $200 note. I need 2 of these to buy bread. And 3 to pay a toll gate for a small car #Asakhe pic.twitter.com/4rBuelEfYj — Zenzele (@zenzele) July 6, 2021

🔴ZWL$85 : US$1

🔴ZWL$5 : x

🔴What is x? Hanzi "gedye".

This with their bogus rate before we apply the true market rate. Remember when bread was 90c? We need new leaders.🇿🇼 — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) July 6, 2021

Anyway who is this person on the new $50? pic.twitter.com/SdABt60JDt — Baynham Goredema 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@bayhaus) July 6, 2021

Ndiseke zvamo kunge regare apa ma rentals or even ma Zupco fares are pegged at prevailing us dollar rate yet you still print a worthless Nehanda Statue $50 RTGs or bond note pic.twitter.com/ADw8TvwVlZ — legion Mfecane (@TendayiZinyama) July 7, 2021

2/5

Why print a $50 ZWL note that cannot buy bread. Imagine a US$100 or 200ZAR that is not enough for a kombi ride or bread? The rural economy is a cash society. If replacing RTGS with cash is innocuous why has this not happened already? Why punish the rural folks? — Tinashe M (@baba_nyenyedzi) July 7, 2021

Ichokwadi here kuti printing one 50 bond note costs US1.30 pic.twitter.com/NikWzjXFyn — BO$$ W∆£E♤🇿🇼 (@bosswala2030) July 6, 2021

@ReserveBankZIM @nickmangwana,what is happening to small notes,bond coins,$2,$5 they are no longer available but we are celebrating the $50 then it means soon $10 will disappear again. https://t.co/hgfqZLrre5 — #Kusvika riini (@TFruitman) July 7, 2021

All the commentary about the $50 note has nothing to do with economics, just silly jokes. It shows the mental wavelength of the citizens, especially the opposition. The govt has it's own failures, but the citizens are turning into irredeemable retards. Very sad. Joking waya waya — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) July 6, 2021

One needs 20 of those 50 note bonds to buy a decent pack of beef for one family meal as of today. That’s a handful! The handful is worth less than 1 US$10 note! Mark this, in no time at all, you will need 50 or more of these ZW$50 notes to purchase US$10 worth goods. Back to 08! https://t.co/45f3mBbr8s — Martin Tarusenga (@MartinTarusenga) July 6, 2021

In economics, Gresham's law is a monetary principle stating that "bad money drives out good money. We once had these and Zanu Pf was reckless with warvets handouts and money printing. Now we have 50 bond note not enough to by a loaf of bread or to get you into town. pic.twitter.com/miTPPu7kti — Tabani (@tabanimcgucci) July 7, 2021

The newest and highest denomination of the Zim Dollar, coming to a bank near you and me on July 7th. I've already seem comments about Mbuya Nehanda being on the note- but I'm more concerned about it's value & contribution to cash shortages etc, than the design. #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/645HApAYbc — Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) July 6, 2021

The new $50 bond note cannot even buy a loaf of bread https://t.co/wcJktUxXWd — Garikai Dzoma (@gdzoma) July 7, 2021

Basic commodities such as fuel and food stuffs have gone up and the bond dollar is losing value but @MthuliNcube and ZBC-TV are saying they are turning around the economy. The ZW$50 introduced today cant buy a litre of petrol, a loaf of bread even a candy cake. Lies, propaganda — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) July 7, 2021

As 50bond comes, Zupco has strategical positioned pricing, hints on fuel price increase. The Zim bollar will do the same. pic.twitter.com/L7QCPLqXKi — GandaRemvura RaManyoni (@tinashechirape) July 6, 2021

Historic! The first such human portrait on our currency. You guessed it!

Mbuya Charwe Nyakasikana, VaChihera, the medium of the Nehanda spirit.

Aiwa isu veDzinza tinotenda neruremekedzo rwakadai!

👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U3TSCIinOk — Caesar Zvayi 🇿🇼 🌍 (@caesarzvayi) July 6, 2021

Just to put things into perspective

Naira50 is equivalent to $USD

0.12

Ksh50=$USD0.46

50 Indian rupees =$USD 0.67

Respectively,but as big their economies are compared to us ,I'm yet to meet anyone from those countries bashing their own currencies & country. MaZimbo 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/lIW7wimVtP — mmatigari (@m_matigary) July 7, 2021

You add more and buy bread ka. In Korea 1000KW is equal to $0.88 can't buy you bread but a lollipop. 500KW is $0.44 and and the the biggest of all notes 50 000 is just $43. Gamchirai mari yenyu https://t.co/TA8MzXx382 pic.twitter.com/LBCL9iNLDY — Chef Pelly-Vie (@Vie_matongo) July 7, 2021

The biggest note in South Korea is 50 000KW and is equivalent to just $43. Their 1000KW is just 0.88 and it cant buy bread. 500KW is 0.44. The uselessness comes when a grown person criticizes his own. https://t.co/EtysTPN0Pm — Chef Pelly-Vie (@Vie_matongo) July 7, 2021

So they miss heard Mbuya Nehanda at her execution. She actually said “MaBondi Angu achamukazve” https://t.co/sd3vxoEqK8 — Kuda (@begottensun) July 7, 2021

Mbuya Nehanda, your face has been put on a bank note that serves as a reminder of the broken economy that is abusing your children. Very soon the money your face is on will have no value. This is a reflection of our lives as youth, lives with no value because of looting. pic.twitter.com/EcR0Wn3CqP — Namatai Kwekweza🇿🇼 (@namataik_) July 6, 2021

Whose face is on currency and who is memorialised in statues has a direct bearing on what is prioritised and how things are done. — Tsitsi Dangarembga (@efie41209591) July 7, 2021

You don't have problems using imperialists dollar notes bearing names & faces of these fossils who died moons ago with a bird which perished & rose from ashes, yet you bash Mbuya Nehanda $50 note? Colonization did much on y'all! pic.twitter.com/bmN0pchC3n — mmatigari (@m_matigary) July 7, 2021

FACT: Zimbabwe has effected the circulation of it's new highest denomination banknote. The Z$50 note is only worth about US $0.60, and features liberation war hero Mbuya Nehanda. It takes over from the Z$20 banknote. pic.twitter.com/Jhrho2kjA6 — Facts East Africa (@east_facts) July 7, 2021

Vafundisi only receive money on behalf of God. God created Charwe, the lady on the $50.00 note. In other words, vafundisi will only be receiving a picture of one of God’s children and giving it to Him. The spirits of both Charwe and Nehanda live with God. In peace. — 𝔸𝕕𝕧𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕋𝕚𝕟𝕠 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕪𝕠𝕜𝕒 (@TinoChinyoka) July 7, 2021

As our ancestor, the junta should have honoured Mbuya Nehanda by printing $1000 note. What is $50?

Lets not disrespect Mbuya Nehanda.

Instead the $50 should have Ed's face or Tagwirei kana Nick Mangwana futi. pic.twitter.com/tME66PBpP5 — Mazet (@maDube_) July 6, 2021

New lingo in Teapot Cow_ntry when buying tomatoes.

Buyer : How much are tomatoes? REPLIES :

Masvingo : Kambuya chete

Harare : Svikiro only

Mutare : Nehanda basi

Byo : Flyover statue bruu

Beitbridge: Gogo one

Rusape : Mudzimukadzi one New currency 🙋‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/MoG1lhvqne — Rufaz–Jerera❤King❤ (@Mavhure) July 6, 2021

A new $50 note with an impression of the tomb of the unknown soldier and Mbuya Nehanda will never resuscitate this comatose economy . pic.twitter.com/IMywKxYcRd — legion Mfecane (@TendayiZinyama) July 6, 2021

We will get a BETTER name; dollar best suited for the USD, AUD etc. We may call it the Zimbabwean NEHANDA or ZIMBABWEAN KAGUBI, or KARIVA, or MATOBO, or MOSI🤔🇿🇼 https://t.co/88RPtgBPzs — 🇿🇼Gerald Maguranyanga PILOT (@maguranyanga) July 6, 2021

ZanuPF saw that people are now talking too much about Kuda Tagwirei’s CORRUPTION and they sent Mbuya Nehanda kuzodira jecha! pic.twitter.com/gpvlyvhTmM — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) July 6, 2021

