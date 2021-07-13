Minister’s son loses $617k, suspect flees

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SUSPECTED bank card cloner, who allegedly stole $617 750 from the bank account of Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville, had a warrant of arrest issued against him after he failed to appear in court yesterday.

Francis Takura (32), who is on the run, was issued with the arrest warrant by magistrate Shane Kubonera.

It is the State’s case that on July 16 last year, Mutsvangwa transferred

$496 989 from his Nedbank account into an FBC Bank account for logistics purposes and after which, he received a notification message.

The State alleges that soon after the transaction, the complainant checked his bank balance and discovered that several internal bank transactions had been done from his bank account without his knowledge.

It is alleged the complainant called the bank to block the account to avoid further loss. Mutsvangwa then reported the matter to the police, leading to Takura’s arrest.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw