Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode fight out over hit song

JOHANNESBURG- THINGS have finally come to a head in the once-rumoured and now confirmed beef between Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode are trending on social media after they got involved in a public spat over their hit song Jerusalema.

The Jerusalema hitmakers seem to be at loggerheads over payment for the song that has become a global sensation.

Taking to social media, Nomcebo Zikode released a statement claiming that she was never paid for the song.

The vocalist said that she was tired of keeping quiet and would let the courts handle the matter.

According to Zikode, she was not paid a cent of the profits from the song that led to a viral dance challenge.

Master KG has however, disputed this claim and countered by saying that Zikode was demanding a higher percentage than what was initially agreed.

He said that the initial agreement was 50/50, however Nomcebo went on to change her mind and ask for 70% while Master KG got 30%.

The Agreement Of Jerusalema Is 50/50 Between Me And Nomcebo But Wants 70% and I Must Get 30% — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021

@Nomcebozikode Can you confirm if you Not yet Received R1.5 Million So far From Jerusalema???And before I Explain many things You Guys Havent Paid Me For 'Xola Moya Wami" Till date…But you Received money so far From Jerusalema — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021

The music producer went on to say that last year Nomcebo embarked on a Jerusalema tour without him but had a problem when he did the same.

Last Year Nomcebo Started Jerusalema Tour Without Me And I Never Had A Problem And Few Weeks Back I Started My Tour And Then Nomcebo Went To The Media and Created a Story That I'm Leaving Her behind…I Dont Really Know Why Things Must Be Like This pic.twitter.com/94G50TOrLF — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021

“Last year Nomcebo started Jerusalema Tour without me and I never had a problem and few weeks back I started my tour and then Nomcebo went to the media and created a story that I am leaving her behind…I don’t really know why things must be like this,” he said.

The fight has left both artists trending on social media as peeps weighed in on the drama

