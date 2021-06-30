Marumo Gallants opening for young Warriors goalie

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

YOUNG Warriors goalminder Raphael Pitisi is starring at a window of opportunity to finally break into South Africa’s topflight club Marumo Gallants first team following the retirement of Brighton Mhlongo.

The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper, Mhlongo indicated that he is ending his career prematurely due to an eye injury which he sustained when he was involved in a freak training ground incident towards the end of the 2020/2021 DSTV premiership season.

A ball struck him hard in the face, leaving him partially blind, and after visiting an eye specialist, was advised by the doctors that he quits.

Mhlongo’s departure has presented an opportunity for Pitisi to be drafted back into the team as a replacement since he is still contracted to the club.

The former TelOne goalie joined the Limpopo-based side at the end of the 2019 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League season.

However, he was loaned to Vodacom League side Ollesdas when the club bought the Bidvest Wits franchise.

Marumo Gallants Coach Dylan Kerr has already hinted at bringing back Pitisi albeit as a third choice goalminder in a team where Warriors goalie Washington Arubi is the first choice.

“Coach Kerr recently told me to prepare because I might join the first team, since one of the goalkeepers is due to leave,” Pitisi told NewsDay yesterday

