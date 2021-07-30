Man torches family house in domestic row

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A MENTALLY-ILL man in Bulawayo’s Queens Park suburb ran amok and torched a family house following a dispute with his mother.

The man has been identified as Trevor Nyamakawo (29).

Bulawayo Fire Brigade senior divisional officer Linos Phiri confirmed the incident yesterday.

“On Thursday at 3:44pm, we received a call from residents. On arrival, the brigade found a six-roomed private residential house on fire. The fire had covered all the rooms and the roof had already curved in,” Phiri said.

“The fire brigade observed that the house was locked, with all windows closed, front windows from the lounge were smashed and the entire house was engulfed with fire. Thick heavy smoke could be observed from a distance.”

He said the fire was a result of arson.

“Household contents were severely damaged by the fire. Police officers in riot gear were standing outside the premises helpless as the entire house was engulfed with fire,” Phiri said.

“About 70% of the structure and roof were damaged by the fire. The estimated value loss is $800 000.”

Phiri said the fire brigade learnt that Nyamakawo had arrived in the country from South Africa two days before the incident.

“The son, who jetted in two days ago from neighbouring South Africa, had a dispute with his mother. He claimed his late father’s house and tried to chase his mother and other siblings out of the house,” Phiri said.

“The following day, his mother had to seek help from Queens Park Police and two officers accompanied her to the premises.

“They tried to talk with the young man to solve the family dispute and he became violent and equipped himself with a dangerous weapon.”

Phiri said Nyamakawo allegedly took a knife, forcing police officers to seek reinforcement.

When they returned, he had already set the house ablaze.

