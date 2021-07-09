Machete gangs raid Odzi mines

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MACHETE gangs have resurfaced in Odzi, raiding two gold mines and forcefully taking away some household goods.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda yesterday confirmed that the 15-member gang raided Sanhanga and Madondo mines in Odzi on June 6 at around midnight.

“The raid occurred at around midnight. They first pounced at Madondo Mine, which was guarded by Mark Chipotoka (36). The guard was subdued by the gang. They searched him for money and found nothing,” he said.

Chananda said the gang then stole a solar panel, torch batteries and clothes.

After the raid, they stormed Sanhanga Mine, guarded by Emmanuel Dhezhi (32), and again subdued him by striking him with a

machete.

The gang reportedly took away some household goods and fled into the dark.

