Loga rings changes as Warriors plot to douse Flames

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušić says he intends to make some changes to his squad which will face Malawi in the Cosafa Cup second Group B match this afternoon.

Kick-off to this match set for the Isaac Wolfson in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, is midday.

Zimbabwe were lucky to come out with a goalless draw in their opener against Mozambique on Wednesday considering the Warriors’ poor show.

And with the second games coming just 48 hours later, the Croat said he would have to ring some changes to the team to keep the players fresh.

The injury to Shadreck Nyahwa, who was pulled out in the second half after a heavy collision with a Mozambican player, has further complicated issues for the coach.

“We have to freshen up the team,” Loga said.

“We have players who are tired. Because most of the boys haven’t been playing regular football, they lack match fitness. There will be some new players in the starting team and the other new players will come from the bench because we have to spread the energy proper because the games are too close to each other.”

After Malawi, Zimbabwe will play 2015 champions Namibia on Sunday before concluding their group campaign with a clash against guest nation Senegal on Tuesday.

This fixture schedule has left Logarušić unhappy as his team is set to play four games inside six days.

“We will try to produce good results and give experience to the young boys in the team but also trying to keep the players from getting injured,” he said.

“I’m a bit surprised with the fixtures. We started the group matches on the 7th and will play the last game on the 14th, so in six days, we have to play four international games. I think it’s a bit too much. In the event that we proceed to the next stage (the semi-finals), then we will have to play two more games in four days. This is impossible for the players.”

He added: “They allowed us only 20 players for the tournament, so for such a lean squad to play all those matches in such a short space of time is a bit too much for a professional player. A tournament should be a bit longer.”

Logarušić said the organisers should have allowed teams to bring at least 23 players.

“But there is nothing we can do. We have to deal with the situation and follow the rules that are there.”

Loga travelled to Cosafa with fringe players who have a chance to out their hands up for selection for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that begin in September and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January.

But he explained why he brought in regulars Ovidy Karuru and Jimmy Dzingai, as well as experienced goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

“Karuru and Dzingai are without clubs, so I want them to keep fit and ready because we need them in September for the World Cup qualifiers. They will not have any other proper trainings right now,” Loga said.

Arubi was the outstanding player against Mozambique and he could have done enough to earn a place in the team for the World Cup qualifiers.

The veteran goalkeeper last featured for the Warriors in 2015, but with Talbert Shumba who has been keeping goals for the Warriors in recent matches also without a club, this could be a chance for the 2011 Soccer Star of the Year to make a claim in the team.

“The goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, is without a club now, so we have to look for a goalkeeper to replace him in case he doesn’t find a club. That is the reason I selected Arubi. Our main target here is to find if there is a player who can make the team for the World Cup qualifiers and the Afcon finals.”

Cosafa was forced to alter the fixtures and format of the tournament after two countries — Cameroon and Madagascar — pulled out at the last minute.

The clash between Zimbabwe and Mozambique was initially set for Thursday as a Group C fixture, but was brought forward following the late withdrawal of Madagascar.

The tournament will now have two groups of five teams each.

With Comoros also having earlier withdrawn, it left the original Group B with only Zambia and Malawi.

Zambia have since been put in Group A along with hosts South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Malawi are now in the “new” Group B, together with Zimbabwe, Senegal and Namibia.

The top two teams in the groups will qualify to the semis.

