Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana dies

The news broke on Thursday that 63-year-old Kekana had died after a long illness.

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958 in Zebediela in the then-Transvaal. The South African singer-songwriter lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.

According to SA History, Kekana won what was then known as the SABC Black Music Award for best male vocalist in 1979 and 1980.

To date, Kekana has reportedly recorded more than 40 albums and worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and Hotline featuring PJ Powers.

Kekana, an advocate, was a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. Last November Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Kekana.

“I had a dream to obtain a degree from this university, but I did not fathom that it would come in this nature. I am humbled to be chosen to come to represent people living with disabilities,” Kekeana said in accepting his honorary doctorate.

“This will convey a strong message to the world that a disability is not a hindrance. Instead, a disability is a tool for self-reinvention and defiance of stereotypes, biases and underestimation. Having a disability means taking space and contributing to the development of society.” – The Citizen

