Legendary SA musician Pat Shange dies

1970s and 80s soul and mbaqanga musician Pat Shange has passed on due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shange, 65, died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, his wife Patricia Shange confirmed to SowetanLIVE.

The legendary singer who was also a fashionista started complaining about not feeling well on Saturday.

He was rushed to Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto after struggling to breathe.

(JUST-IN) Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness, his childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news. #RipPatShange #JoziFmNews MM pic.twitter.com/GqO1aHRiJH — Jozi FM (@jozifm) July 15, 2021

His condition was stabilised and on Sunday and he was transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for more tests to be done.

Born in Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, Shange started his career with mbaqanga album titled Hlengiwe which was followed by Ngeke Ngikulobolele.

It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Pat Shange, he was a long-standing member of SAMPRA. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues. #RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/YQoBROGCjx — SAMPRA (@OfficialSAMPRA) July 15, 2021

He released a couple of albums before he switched to bubble gum releasing songs such as I am Not Casanova, Sweet Mama, and Undecided Divorce Case among others.

It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🕊️#RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/X6dtxR2CKE — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 15, 2021

Patricia who had been married to Shange for 33 years defined the late singer and music producer as a bubbly person who was full of life.

“He was a bubbly person and loved jokes. Pat was very loud and loved fashion. He enjoyed arguing I even said to him that he was supposed to be a lawyer. Pat would argue with you even if you are right until you end up feeling that you are the one who is wrong. He was full of jokes and loved music.

We are saddened by the news of another music giant that has fallen. Legendary 80s bubble gum singer, Pat Shange has passed on. The music industry continues to lose its pioneers. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans. #RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/gnLFqYZYAY — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) July 15, 2021

“I noticed that lately, Pat was very frustrated by the fact that he could not work due to lockdown. He recently released a mbaqanga album but it did not do well because of what is happening in the country. Not being able to work was really frustrating him.” – SowetanLIVE

