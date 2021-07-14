Koffi Olomide jets in for Roki collabo

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Congolese Soukus singer, dancer, producer, and composer Koffi Olomidé touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon for a collaboration with local urban groover Rockford “Roki” Josphat courtesy of Prophet Passion Java.

Roki appears to have resurrected after he was signed by Passion Java under his record label named after him.

Pictures of Koffi Olomide and Roki without putting on masks at Passion Java Records studios in Harare are trending on different social media platforms.

Roki is also said to be working with another regional singer, Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, better known as Rayvanny from Tanzanian who is also in the country.

A video of Passion Java and Rayvanny having tea at a local hotel and another one of Roki and the latter have also gone viral on social media platforms.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw