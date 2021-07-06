Katsimberis trial deferred

By Desmond Chingarande

The State yesterday had lined up three witnesses to testify against contractor Georgios Katsemberis, who is accused of duping a property developer of US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale.

Prosecutors Michael Reza and Tafara Chirambira addressed the court that presiding magistrate Letwin Rwodzi was not available and will only be able to attend court next Tuesday.

Magistrate Themba Kuwanda then postponed the matter to July 14 for trial.

Katsimberis had his application for referral to Constitutional Court dismissed by Rwodzi and the trial was supposed to resume last week.

Allegations were that on April 9, 2016, Katsimberis through his company GK Investment (Private) Limited, entered into an agreement with a property developing company represented by Simbarashe Kadye to consolidate six residential stands measuring 2000 square meters for the purpose of constructing 21 cluster homes which are single and double stories.

Katsimberis through his company then reportedly misrepresented to his partner that he had the capacity to build the homes at a value of US$888 728 which was his contribution to the joint venture.

Upon signing the agreement, Katsimberis would deposit to the conveyancer as security in the form of a bank guarantee or Old Mutual shares which he said he was in possession of but never did.

It is alleged after signing the agreement, Katsimberis failed to meet the deadline of September 2017 to build the said cluster houses and the construction of the houses did not even commence with him only partly finishing one show-house that was declared an illegal structure by the City of Harare and a demolition order issued.

Katsimberis further misrepresented the existence of other companies which he said will be part of the joint venture.

He also falsified the architectural plans, which were misrepresented to the partner that they were approved by the City of Harare.

A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

