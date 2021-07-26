Katsande set to leave Kaizer Chiefs

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors captain Willard Katsande is set to leave South African topflight giants Kaizer Chiefs, with the club reported to be reluctant to offer him a new deal.

Katsande’s contract with Amakhosi expired in June before the 35-year-old was given a short-term deal to finish off the Caf Champions League.

He played in the final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Morocco on July 17 when Kaizer Chiefs were trounced 3-0 in a match that also saw his compatriot Khama Billiat come from the bench after a long lay off due to injury.

Soccer Laduma reports that Katsande’s contract will not be renewed at South Africa’s Glamour Boys.

“Indications earlier this month were that the veteran midfielder had been offered an extension beyond the end of his contract, which was June 30. Word coming out of Naturena then was that Katsande would continue to work with Stuart Baxter for another year following the Englishman’s return to Amakhosi on a two-year deal to replace Gavin Hunt.

But the Siya crew has now been informed that the club has, in fact, not offered Katsande a new contract and are expected to make an announcement in the coming days regarding the decision to cut ties with one of their longest serving players,” Soccerladuma reports.

It appears Kaizer Chiefs already have a replacement for Katsande in Cole Alexander, who has been involved with Baxter in the Indian top league.

Katsande joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town and has a decade of loyalty to the club that still also has to decide on other experiences players in goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Bernard Parker.

Katsande has made over 300 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs.