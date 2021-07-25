Katai charms Zimbos

By Magreth Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwe swimmer Donata Katai finished first in her 100 meter backstroke heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

She finished her race in a time of 1:02:73 ahead of two of her rivals.

Indian Patel Maana Patel came second in a rime of 1:05.20 whilst Ince Kimberly from Grenada came third in 1:10.24.

Katai charmed Zimbabweans who expressed their pride at seeing her finish first in Heat 1.

She however failed to qualify to the semi finals as she was about 3 seconds slower than the slowest qualifier.

