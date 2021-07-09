Kangwa in high spirits after UK sojourn

BY Magreth Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwe national netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa is pleased by her performance in the English Netball Super League where she turned out for Surrey Storm.

Kwangwa can’t wait for the resumption of netball back home so that she could implement some of the skills she learnt during her tenure at Surrey Storm.

She managed to finish the season in high spirits after she was crowned player of the match in their last match against Wasps.

“Despite that we finished second from last, I think if I share the skills I got with my team mates here home it can really help in improving our game. What I realised is we have a different style of play with them. Their netball is quite faster than ours and this can help in better performance of the team,” she said.

The Gems captain also said that she learnt not to lose hope and continue believing even when things are not looking up.

“Although we realised that we were already out of the competition, we never gave up and kept giving it our all. We knew that even though we win the last four or five games, they were not good enough to take us to the finals. We just focused on rebuilding our team and I think that is what we have been lacking here,” she said.

“I still remember when I was playing for Khami, we were losing and I don’t even remember us having that mentality of rebuilding our team.

“I also learnt about strengthening and conditioning training which helps to minimise injuries and sprains. Here we lack such training because of limited resources but if implemented, it really helps in player performance,” she added.

Kwangwa joined Surrey Storm in November after she was nominated the best player in the Telkom Challenge in South Africa in 2019 and after her exploits at the World Cup.

She was also part of the national team that came fourth in the 2019 African Netball Championships held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, the resumption of netball is still uncertain as sporting activities were halted by the Sports and Recreation Commission following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

