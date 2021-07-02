JP’s birthday gift to fans

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah turns 34 tomorrow and his achievements at such a tender age shows he is no shrinking violet. Could it be why he named his latest offering Gwara?

Fans will have to wait for tomorrow for the answers when the Uzumba-bred singer, a household name in Zimbabwe’s showbiz industry, dishes out the 16-track album to his legion of fans as part of his birthday celebrations.

Jah Prayzah attributes his growth in the music industry to hard work and dedication.

In the wake of a ravaging COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the suspension of live performances, Jah Prayzah said he had partnered Gateway Stream Music (an online music streaming platform) for the launch of his 11th album.

The album will be downloaded for free on this platform, which is built for both musicians and users.

Through the platform, musicians are able to upload their music, live stream their shows using the Pay Per View platform in the Gateway Stream Music app, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function in the application.

Album title and inspiration

“I have left the fans to guess the meaning of the album until the day of release. It is only a few hours left. On July 4 (tomorrow), they should be on Gateway Stream Music so they know what Gwara really means. So, they have to download the GSM app now.

“The album took me a year to create. It has 16 songs which range from traditional music, love medleys, dance party songs and inspirational messages on staying on the right path.

How can fans access the album

“The album will be available on the Gateway Stream Music App on Sunday (tomorrow), which is my birthday. So instead of receiving gifts from others this year, I am giving my fans a gift of this album as it will be free, exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music App.”

Why launching on Gateway Stream Music app

“Gateway Stream Music is a Zimbabwean platform which is like YouTube. A person can stream content and download on their phone. We have worked with Gateway Stream Music to make this album free for all Zimbabweans. Not only do you not pay for anything for the album itself, but you can also download the album for free.

“So, we are very proud that as Zimbabweans there is a home-grown platform that is helping artistes to survive in these very difficult times of COVID-19 where we cannot have live shows as we must be responsible and abide by the law and protect one another. Gateway Stream Music gives us a way to survive.

Expectations after album release

“We are having a virtual live streaming show on July 9 exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music app. Guys this is a virtual show so there will be no live audience at all, you can all watch from the comfort of your home for free. We don’t want to break the COVID-19 restrictions.

Message for the fans

“Guys, download the Gateway Stream Music app right now. Be ready to be blown away by the new album on Sunday (tomorrow) and the virtual live streaming show on Friday July 9.”

