Joy at last

Zimbabwe 166 for 6 (Madhevere 73, Burl 34*, Shoriful 3-33) beat Bangladesh 143 (Shamim 29, Masakadza 3-20, Jongwe 3-31) by 23 runs

AT long last, the Zimbabwe national cricket team ended the rot of terrible run with a win in the second of three T20 matches against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Importantly, the win keeps the series alive, with the last match set for tomorrow, but it is the relief of winning after having lost every match on this home tour in all formats prior to yesterday.

For once, Zimbabwe were polished in all departments to set up a 23 run victory.

Wellington Masakadza (3 for 20)and Luke Jongwe (3 for 31) each claimed three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani (2 for 21) and Tendai Chatara (2 for 24) also weighed as Zimbabwe bowled out their guests 143 runs with a ball to spare.

The home side made a fast start with the ball as Muzarabani took two wickets in his first over to put pressure on Bangladesh.

First, he induced an edge on Mohammad Naim, who dragged the ball onto his stumps for five runs.

Only three runs had been added when Muzarabani combined with stand in skipper Sikandar Raza to dismiss opener Soumya Sarkar for eight.

This was the pair that destroyed Zimbabwe with an opening stand of 102 runs in the previous match.

Masakadza joined the party by taking out Shakib Al Hasan before claiming the scalps of Mohammad Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan in his next over.

This was after Wesley Madhevere top scored with a career best 73 runs to help Zimbabwe to a total of 166 for 6.

Ryan Burl weighed in with a brilliant 19 ball 34 which helped lift Zimbabwe to a competitive score.

Dion Myers contributed 26 off 21 balls.

Zimbabwe will be looking to taking the momentum to tomorrow where a series win will put some respectability to the overall tour result.

Of concern though is the injury to keeper batsman Regis Chakabva, who was injured and failed to return for fielding.

