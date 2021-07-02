How to keep your children safe online

THE internet is also a dangerous place to hang out — particularly for children.

Cyber stalkers, child molesters, inappropriate content, cyber bullies and more are lurking, waiting for an opportunity to reach out to your children. Such an experience could possibly damage a child for the rest of their life.

lPlace computers in a common area of the house

Don’t allow kids to have a computer in their room. You’d be surprised by how much the mere presence of a parent who may or may not be looking over a child’s shoulder, while they use the computer can keep a child in line. They have no way of knowing if your eyes actually are good enough to see across the room, now do they? Make sure the computer’s screen is visible from other parts of the room, and isn’t turned toward a wall.

lLearn more about computers and the internet

While folks are now more knowledgeable about computers and mobile devices than ever, it never hurts to learn a bit more. Look for information from your internet service provider (ISP), online resources, or yes, the library. Don’t be embarrassed to pick up a “Dummies” book on the subject. (You can buy it on your Kindle or from iBooks. No one will ever be the wiser.)

lSpend time online with your kids

The family that surfs together . . . Well, I can’t think of a rhyme at the moment, but make browsing the web a family thing (just like watching television was for most of us when we were kids, lo those many years ago.) Hang out with your kids and help them with their homework online, searching for information together. But, make sure to put the Google search filter on “safe.”

lSet reasonable time and usage limits

Set rules about what your child can and can’t do when on the internet. Set time limits on their computer use. If they say they’re researching homework, maybe you don’t include that in the time limits. But make sure they’re actually using it for homework. (Hint: watching episodes of “Rick and Morty” is hardly ever a required element in homework assignments.)

lDiscuss the dangers of the web with your child

Sit down and have a discussion about the dangers of the internet. Talk openly and honestly about what’s out there and the kind of stuff they want to avoid. Scare the crap out of them, if needed. Forewarned is forearmed.

lKeep the youngsters out of online chat rooms, and do your best to reinforce the old rule, “never talk to strangers.”

Chat rooms are a popular place for sex offenders to meet their prey. If possible, keep your kids out of chat rooms altogether.

Make sure your child knows that no matter how nice an online “friend” may seem to be, they are still a stranger, and may not be who they appear to be.​

lNo personal information given out, and no “face-to-face” meetings

Kids may not understand how giving out personal info like their phone number or address could be harmful. They may also want to meet their new “buddy” in real life for an ice cream or a Coke. Say no, and never allow that.

lNever let your child upload or download photos without your permission

Online predators will often send photos supposedly of themselves, or request photos of the child. If your child does receive photos from an online “buddy,” and they’re at all questionable, immediately contact the police or your ISP.

— Pixelprivacy

