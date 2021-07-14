Haruzivishe granted $10 000 bail

Online Reporter

Incarcerated former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) secretary general, Makomborero Haruzivishe has been granted $10 000 bail by High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamora after spending three months in jail.

ZLHRBREAKINGNEWS: We have ended the 3 month detention of pro-democracy campaigner @MakomboreroH who has been granted RTGS$10 000 bail by Justice Chinamora. https://t.co/m9q7Dky6RW — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 14, 2021

Haruzivishe was in April this year sentenced to 14-months for inciting public violence.

