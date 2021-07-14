Haruzivishe granted $10 000 bail

By Newsday
- July 14, 2021

Online Reporter

Incarcerated former Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) secretary general, Makomborero Haruzivishe has been granted $10 000 bail by High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamora after spending three months in jail.

Haruzivishe was in April this year sentenced to 14-months for inciting public violence.

