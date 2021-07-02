Gweru establishes service delivery advisory board

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council has set up a seven-member board to assist the local authority come up with strategies to enhance service delivery in the Midlands capital.

Speaking at a Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) virtual indaba on water yesterday, mayor Josiah Makombe said good service delivery required the input of all stakeholders.

“The creation of the seven-member board will bring good governance and sustainable economic growth to the city,” Makombe said.

“The board will help with ideas and solutions as we endeavour to come up with the best strategies to enhance service delivery in the city. We want to create a prosperous city of choice by 2030.”

The board is chaired by local governance expert and Midlands State University lecturer Vincent Chakunda and includes, among others local businessmen, Tinashe Manzungu and Clever Mandaza.

GRRA director Cornelia Selipiwe and Gweru Residents Forum leader Charles Mazorodze are other members of the board.

Makombe said among key issues the board would deal with is water delivery to residents.

He said water supply in the city was mainly affected by ageing equipment that had led to frequent breakdowns over the years.

Selipiwe said there was need for the city to come up with a water taskforce that deals with water challenges.

“We have numerous service delivery issues that have to be addressed, but if we are to deal with the critical component of water provision then a specific taskforce on water has to be established,” he said.

