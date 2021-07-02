Govt rejects petition to widen access to reproductive services

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Government has rejected a petition by a sexual and reproductive health rights organisation, Advocacy Core Team, which was seeking permission for young people to access reproductive health services, arguing that it would promote child marriages.

Advocacy Core Team recently submitted a petition to Parliament seeking amendment of the Public Health Act of 2018 to remove age restrictions on accessing reproductive health care services by persons aged 12 years and above.

The organisation argued that lack of comprehensive information and knowledge about reproductive healthcare services among adolescents increased spread of HIV and sexually transmitted infections and led to unplanned parenthood and illegal abortions.

While reading the first report of the joint portfolio committee on Health and Child Care and thematic committee on HIV and Aids on the petition, Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga said early sexual indulgence exposed minors to contracting cervical cancer and sexually transmitted infections, which could affect their future fertility.

He also said the methods of contraception were not 100% effective, therefore, adolescents with access to reproductive health services remained at a higher risk of complications in case of unwanted pregnancies.

“Age restriction for accessing reproductive healthcare services is removed, the interpretation is that, a person who can decide when to use contraceptives also has power as to decide when they can indulge in sexual activities and also as when they want to have a baby,” Chiwenga said.

“This will be a time bomb for immorality against the diverse cultural and religious communities in Zimbabwe. A high potential of increased burden on the government’s social security nets, where high numbers of children will be having children out of wedlock.”

Chiwenga said there was need to align section 70(3) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which provides for the age of sexual consent as 16 years with the Constitution to promote the rights of children.

